Suggesting Yes Bank shareholders to keep an eye on Q3FY23 results, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Much will depend upon the Q3FY23 results of Yes Bank. If the private lender manages to give attractive numbers like other banks, then valuations of Yes Bank shares are expected to become highly attractive. As Yes Bank is still following provisioning post-Covid spread, this provisioning is also expected to go down like any other bank. So, a better quarterly result for October to December 2022 period may lead to rise in Yes Bank share price valuations and in that case private banks holding Yes Bank shares may not go for profit-booking as they have been assigned the responsibility of bringing Yes Bank amongst a profit making bank. A better quarterly result of Yes Bank is expected to create a new supply zone of ₹40 to ₹45 for institutional and retail investors."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}