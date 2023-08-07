“Zomato share price is seeing the rally on the back of euphoria around better Q1 results. However, the company still has a long way to go to become EBITDA positive. All the positives have been factored in by the current share price for the near term. Hence, we may see profit booking in Zomato share price going ahead after this rally," said Avinash Gorakshakar, Director Research, Profitmart Securities.