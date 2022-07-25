As Zomato shares crash to record low, should investors jump in?2 min read . 03:36 PM IST
- Zomato shares crashed to all-time low on Monday as lock-in for pre-IPO investors has ended
Shares of Indian food delivery company Zomato fell more than 14% to a record low on Monday, as a one-year share lock-in period for promoters, employees and other pre-IPO investors expired following the 2021 listing.
Shares of Indian food delivery company Zomato fell more than 14% to a record low on Monday, as a one-year share lock-in period for promoters, employees and other pre-IPO investors expired following the 2021 listing.
Zomato shares made stellar debut on July 23, 2021 on the stock exchanges, but the stock has lost more than 60% of their value since then on concerns about valuations and as global growth stocks cratered. Investors are also not comfortable with the acquisition of Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers), which Zomato recently acquired for ₹4,447 crore which acted as a catalyst in the food delivery platform's downward movement as Blinkit is a loss making start-up.
Zomato shares made stellar debut on July 23, 2021 on the stock exchanges, but the stock has lost more than 60% of their value since then on concerns about valuations and as global growth stocks cratered. Investors are also not comfortable with the acquisition of Blinkit (formerly known as Grofers), which Zomato recently acquired for ₹4,447 crore which acted as a catalyst in the food delivery platform's downward movement as Blinkit is a loss making start-up.
“This selling pressure doesn’t seem to be sustainable, as the investors sitting on negative returns will hold the stock and may offload the shares at the IPO price. Mainly on the concerns of Blinkit acquisition and sell-off in the global technology stocks, the stock is almost down 75% from its all-time high price, while on a year-to-date basis, it is lower by 65%. Investor’s with high risk taking capacities can consider this stock for investment, but not suitable for retail investors," said Choice Broking.
“This selling pressure doesn’t seem to be sustainable, as the investors sitting on negative returns will hold the stock and may offload the shares at the IPO price. Mainly on the concerns of Blinkit acquisition and sell-off in the global technology stocks, the stock is almost down 75% from its all-time high price, while on a year-to-date basis, it is lower by 65%. Investor’s with high risk taking capacities can consider this stock for investment, but not suitable for retail investors," said Choice Broking.
The shine of new age tech stocks is fading away at a very fast pace. In the ongoing market correction due to geopolitical crisis and interest rate hikes due to inflation, share prices of all new age fintech startups have tanked significantly.
The shine of new age tech stocks is fading away at a very fast pace. In the ongoing market correction due to geopolitical crisis and interest rate hikes due to inflation, share prices of all new age fintech startups have tanked significantly.
Another reason for investors to be cautious, as per analysts, is that the recent ongoing events globally has changed investor’s mindset to invest in new age growth stocks to traditional defensive stock.
Another reason for investors to be cautious, as per analysts, is that the recent ongoing events globally has changed investor’s mindset to invest in new age growth stocks to traditional defensive stock.
“Investors who are still holding or have freshly entered into these fintech stocks should wait for the market to stabilize to average down the price or make a fresh entry. We do not recommend any fresh entries before any new positive trigger," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.
“Investors who are still holding or have freshly entered into these fintech stocks should wait for the market to stabilize to average down the price or make a fresh entry. We do not recommend any fresh entries before any new positive trigger," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.
Zomato is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on August 1. The company had reported a 75% jump in fourth-quarter (Q4FY22) revenue, while gross order value (GOV), the total value of all food delivery orders on its online platform, surged 77% from the year-ago quarter.
Zomato is scheduled to report its first-quarter results on August 1. The company had reported a 75% jump in fourth-quarter (Q4FY22) revenue, while gross order value (GOV), the total value of all food delivery orders on its online platform, surged 77% from the year-ago quarter.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.