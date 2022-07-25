As Zomato shares crash to record low, should investors jump in?

“This selling pressure doesn’t seem to be sustainable, as the investors sitting on negative returns will hold the stock and may offload the shares at the IPO price. Mainly on the concerns of Blinkit acquisition and sell-off in the global technology stocks, the stock is almost down 75% from its all-time high price, while on a year-to-date basis, it is lower by 65%. Investor’s with high risk taking capacities can consider this stock for investment, but not suitable for retail investors," said Choice Broking.

