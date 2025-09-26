Asahi India Glass plans to pare debt post QIP. Still, temper the excitement.
Summary
Investors looking to play on potential boom in auto and auto ancillary companies can consider Asahi India Glass. But valuation remains steep.
Asahi India Glass successfully concluded ₹1,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) last week, at an issue price of ₹845. Almost three-fourths of the QIP funds will be used for debt repayment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story