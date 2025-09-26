Asahi India Glass plans to pare debt post QIP. Still, temper the excitement.

The sharp increase in Asahi's debt burden was a fallout of cumulative capex of ₹2,300 crore over the last two fiscal years. Capex had to be funded with debt as it exceeded the cumulative cash of ₹1,300 crore generated from operations. The capex was primarily for the backward integration project of a new float glass manufacturing plant in Rajasthan that was commissioned in March 2025. While the debt issue arising from capex has now been taken care of with the raising of equity funds, the extent of gain from the capex for float glass manufacturing remains to be seen.