Asarfi Hospital shares listed on the BSE SME exchange at a premium on Wednesday. The stock was listed at ₹98.80 per share, 90 percent higher than the issue price of ₹52 on the BSE SME exchange.

Asarfi Hospital IPO began accepting subscriptions on Monday, July 17, and it closed on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The company set the IPO's price band at ₹51 to ₹52 per equity share

The entire Asarfi Hospital IPO consists of a fresh offering of 51.80 lakh equity shares for a total of up to ₹26.94 crore. The company intends to use the issue's proceeds to meet the following goals, including partially paying the capital expenses for the cancer hospital in Ranguni, Jharkhand. acquiring land for general business use and the Health Management and Research Institute in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on a leasehold basis.

Hem Securities Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the public issue while Cameo Corporate Services is the IPO registrar.

The minimum investment amount needed for retail investors was ₹104,000, and the lot size for the Asarfi Hospital IPO was 2,000 shares.

Asarfi Hospital IPO was subscribed 195.14 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from non-institutional bidders who's portion set was subscribed 451.62 times, followed by retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 167.81 times, and qualified institutional buyer (QIBs) who subscribed 50.60 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Asarfi Hospital IPO was subscribed 18.01 times on day 2, and on day 1 it was subscribed 2.52 times.

Asarfi Hospital offers medical services to Jharkhand residents. Nayan Prakash Singh and Harendra Singh founded the business in their mother Asarfi Devi's honour.

In Dhanbad, Jharkhand, Asarfi Hospital is a multi-specialty hospital with 250 beds that has been providing healthcare services to the public for almost 20 years. The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL Accredited) has recognised the organisation.

Asarfi Hospital SME IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, and other key detail