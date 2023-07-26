Asarfi Hospital share price opens at 90% premium. Details here2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Asarfi Hospital shares listed at a premium on the BSE SME exchange. The IPO was subscribed 195.14 times and the stock was listed at ₹98.80 per share.
Asarfi Hospital shares listed on the BSE SME exchange at a premium on Wednesday. The stock was listed at ₹98.80 per share, 90 percent higher than the issue price of ₹52 on the BSE SME exchange.
