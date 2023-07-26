comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Asarfi Hospital share price opens at 90% premium. Details here
Back

Asarfi Hospital shares listed on the BSE SME exchange at a premium on Wednesday. The stock was listed at 98.80 per share, 90 percent higher than the issue price of 52 on the BSE SME exchange.

Asarfi Hospital IPO began accepting subscriptions on Monday, July 17, and it closed on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The company set the IPO's price band at 51 to 52 per equity share

The entire Asarfi Hospital IPO consists of a fresh offering of 51.80 lakh equity shares for a total of up to 26.94 crore. The company intends to use the issue's proceeds to meet the following goals, including partially paying the capital expenses for the cancer hospital in Ranguni, Jharkhand. acquiring land for general business use and the Health Management and Research Institute in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on a leasehold basis.

Hem Securities Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the public issue while Cameo Corporate Services is the IPO registrar.

The minimum investment amount needed for retail investors was 104,000, and the lot size for the Asarfi Hospital IPO was 2,000 shares.

Asarfi Hospital IPO was subscribed 195.14 times on day 3. The issue received positive response from non-institutional bidders who's portion set was subscribed 451.62 times, followed by retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 167.81 times, and qualified institutional buyer (QIBs) who subscribed 50.60 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Asarfi Hospital IPO was subscribed 18.01 times on day 2, and on day 1 it was subscribed 2.52 times.

Asarfi Hospital offers medical services to Jharkhand residents. Nayan Prakash Singh and Harendra Singh founded the business in their mother Asarfi Devi's honour.

In Dhanbad, Jharkhand, Asarfi Hospital is a multi-specialty hospital with 250 beds that has been providing healthcare services to the public for almost 20 years. The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL Accredited) has recognised the organisation.

Asarfi Hospital SME IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, and other key detail

 

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout