Asarfi Hospital SME IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 1, and other key detail

The initial public offering (IPO) of Asarfi Hospital Ltd began accepting subscriptions on Monday, July 17, and it will stay up for bidding through Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹51 to ₹52 per equity share and the share will be listed on the BSE SME exchange Thursday, July 27.

The entire Asarfi Hospital IPO consists of a fresh offering of 51.80 lakh equity shares for a total of up to ₹26.94 crore. The company intends to use the issue's proceeds to meet the following goals, including partially paying the capital expenses for the cancer hospital in Ranguni, Jharkhand. acquiring land for general business use and the Health Management and Research Institute in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on a leasehold basis.

The minimum investment amount needed for retail investors is ₹104,000, and the lot size for the Asarfi Hospital IPO is 2,000 shares.

On July 24, the company will complete the IPO share allocation, and on July 25, it will start processing refunds. On July 26, shares will be credited to the demat accounts.

Asarfi Hospital shares are expected to list on July 27 at BSE SME, a platform for small and medium enterprises.

Hem Securities Limited is the Book Running Lead Manager to the public issue while Cameo Corporate Services is the IPO registrar.

Asarfi Hospital IPO to open on July 17; check issue dates, GMP, other key details here

Asarfi Hospital IPO Subscription Status:

The SME initial public offering (IPO) of Asarfi Hospital Ltd was subscribed 2.52 times on day 1. The issue received positive response from qualified institutional buyer (QIBs) who's portion set was subscribed 3.14 times, followed by retail investor who's portion set was subscribed 2.96 times, and non-institutional bidders (NIIs) who subscribed 64%, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 86,64,000 shares against 5,180,000 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Asarfi Hospital IPO GMP details:

The Asarfi Hospital GMP or grey market premium is +30. This indicates that the shares of Asarfi Hospital were trading at a premium of ₹30 in the grey market on Monday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Asarfi Hospital share is ₹82 apiece, which is 57.69% higher than the IPO price.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

BSE More Information