Asarfi Hospital SME IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 2, and other key detail2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 04:59 PM IST
Asarfi Hospital IPO subscribed 17.90 times on day 2 so far, with retail investors subscribing 29.23 times, NIIs 11.12 times, and QIBs 3.15 times. GMP at +32.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Asarfi Hospital Ltd began accepting subscriptions on Monday, July 17, and it will stay up for bidding through Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹51 to ₹52 per equity share and the share will be listed on the BSE SME exchange Thursday, July 27.
