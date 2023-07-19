Asarfi Hospital SME IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, and other key detail

Asarfi Hospital SME IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, and other key detail2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Asarfi Hospital Ltd's IPO is accepting subscriptions until July 19. The price band is set at ₹51-52 per share, with the listing date on July 27. The IPO has received strong interest, with the issue being subscribed 84.05 times on day 3 so far.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Asarfi Hospital Ltd began accepting subscriptions on Monday, July 17, and it will stay up for bidding through Wednesday, July 19, 2023. The company has set the IPO's price band at ₹51 to ₹52 per equity share and the share will be listed on the BSE SME exchange Thursday, July 27.
