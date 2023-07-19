Asarfi Hospital SME IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, and other key detail

The entire Asarfi Hospital IPO consists of a fresh offering of 51.80 lakh equity shares for a total of up to ₹26.94 crore. The company intends to use the issue's proceeds to meet the following goals, including partially paying the capital expenses for the cancer hospital in Ranguni, Jharkhand. acquiring land for general business use and the Health Management and Research Institute in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on a leasehold basis.