ASBA application to be processed only after money is blocked in investor’s account: Sebi

The circular will be applicable for all categories of investors such as retail, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), non-institutional investors (NIIs) and other reserved categories, and also for all modes through which the applications are processed
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday said that processing of ASBA applications in public issue of equity shares and convertibles must only start after the bid money is blocked in the investor’s bank account.
“The ASBA applications in public issues shall be processed only after the application monies are blocked in the investor’s bank accounts. Accordingly, all intermediaries/market infrastructure institutions are advised to ensure that appropriate systemic and procedural arrangements are made within three months from the date of issuance of this circular," Sebi said in a circular on Monday.
Stock exchanges should need to accept the ASBA applications in their electronic book building platform only with a mandatory confirmation on the application monies blocked, Sebi further said.
All stakeholders involved in the process have been advised to take necessary steps to ensure compliance with the circular.
The provisions of the circular will be applicable for public issues opening on or after 1 September 2022.
ASBA or application supported by blocked amount means an application by an investor containing an authorization to block the application money in the bank account, for subscribing to an issue.
If an investor is applying through ASBA, his application money shall be debited from the bank account only if his/her application is selected for allotment after the basis of allotment is finalized.
In public issues and rights issue, all investors have to mandatorily apply through ASBA.
In December 2021, NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) had enhanced the per transaction limit in UPI from ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh for UPI-based ASBA applications in Initial Public Offers (IPOs).