Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Ashapura Logistics IPO allotment to be out soon: Here's how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing

Ashapura Logistics IPO allotment to be out soon: Here’s how to check allotment status as focus shifts to listing

Livemint ,Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

  • Ashapura Logistics IPO: The issue that was open for subscription between 30 July, 2024 to 1 August 2024 is likely to see allotment finalised today. Here is how to check the status



Ashapura Logistics IPO: The issue opened for subscription on 30 July, 2024 and closed on 1 August 2024, saw a strong response . The issue was subscribed 185.75 times. It is now likely to see allotment finalised today. Here is how to check the status.

Here's how to check allotment status

Ashapura Logistics IPO is likely to list on the NSE SME with tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, August 6, 2024. Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue and the investors thereby can check for subscription status on the website of the Registrar or the NSE too.

Visit Kfin Technologies Ltd Website at

https://rti.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step one- It may ask for Link and you may select any of the Link mentioned there

Step two - Select the IPO name (Ashapura Logistics) from the drop down window. It may be noted that the company name may appear only once the allotment has been finalised.

Step three- Select any one of the options that may be mentioned there. The may include the options of the Application number or the Demat Account number, or the PAN number.

Step 4- Once you have selected the options and entered the details, enter Captcha whereafter you may press the “Search" button.

Or

In a similar way investors can try on the NSE website and check for allotment status.

Ashapura Logistics IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium

Following a strong response and rising subscription, the Ashapura Logistics IPO GMP too has been steadily rising. The GMP stood at +144 on Friday which is higher compared to +140 on Wednesday and +95 on Tuesday as per investorgain.com. This indicates that Ashapura Logistics's share price was being sold for a premium of 144 in the Grey market.

The expected listing price for the Ashapura Logistics thereby stands at 279 per share, is 93.75% higher than the IPO price of 144, arrived at by adding the present premium in the grey market and the upper end of the Ashapura Logistics IPO pricing band.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

