Ashiana Housing stock skyrockets 19% after company sells 224 luxury flats in just 15 minutes
Ashiana Housing shares surged by 19% to reach a new high of ₹398.75, closing at ₹382.50. This rally came after the company sold 224 luxury flats in Gurugram for ₹440 crore within 15 minutes of launch. It reported a significant increase in the value of area sold, reaching ₹862.53 crore in Q4.
Ashiana Housing, one of leading real estate firms in India, saw its shares surge by 19% to reach a new all-time high of ₹398.75 apiece during today's trading session, before finishing the trade at ₹382.50 apiece, an uptick of 14.33%.
