Ashish Agrawal buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 500% in one year2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 01:06 PM IST
- Ashish Agrawal has invested ₹8,13,736 in this microcap multibagger stock
Listen to this article
Ashish Agrawal portfolio: Ace investor has bought fresh stake in a multibagger stock that has rallied near 500 per cent last one year. As per the bulk deals data, available on BSE, Ashish Agrawal has bought 30,800 shares of Titan Intech in a bulk deal executed on 7th September 2022. Ashish Agrawal bought these shares paying ₹26.42 per share. This means Ashish Agrawal has invested ₹8,13,736 in this microcap multibagger stock that has a market cap of ₹6 crore.