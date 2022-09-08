Ashish Agrawal portfolio: Ace investor has bought fresh stake in a multibagger stock that has rallied near 500 per cent last one year. As per the bulk deals data, available on BSE, Ashish Agrawal has bought 30,800 shares of Titan Intech in a bulk deal executed on 7th September 2022. Ashish Agrawal bought these shares paying ₹26.42 per share. This means Ashish Agrawal has invested ₹8,13,736 in this microcap multibagger stock that has a market cap of ₹6 crore.

The newsbreak of Ashish Agrawal buying stake in the microcap stock has worked in favour of the company on Dalal Street. This new Ashish Agrawal portfolio stock today opened with an upside gap and went on to climb its 52-week new high of ₹27.95 apiece levels on BSE.

Titan Intech share price history

Titan intech shares are one of the penny stocks that have delivered multibagger returns to its shareholders in last one year. This microcap penny stock has surged from ₹4.55 apiece levels to ₹27.95 apiece levels on BSE in last one year, delivering around 500 per cent in this time horizon. This means, the penny stock has turned multibagger in last one year, surging from below ₹5 per share levels to the tune of near ₹28 per share mark. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹5.25 to ₹27.95 per share levels, ascending to the tune of more than 400 per cent in 2022. In last one month, this multibagger penny stock has risen from around ₹17 to ₹28 levels, logging near 60 per cent surge in this time.

However, the stock is not a healthy bet for those who invested in this micro-cap stock in the beginning of its listing. As per Titan Intech share price history, from February6 to November 2012, this new Ashish Agrawal portfolio stock gave big upside movement surging to three digit figure. But, after that, Titan Intech share price nosedived and came to the tune of ₹15 apiece levels by May 2014. The stock showed some signs of recover and came close to ₹100 levels in October 2014 but it failed to maintain its uptrend and corrected again to the tune of near ₹45 apiece levels in May 2015. After that, every rise in the stock has turned out as a selling opportunity by market bears. By September 2017, Titan Intech shares became a penny stock this penny stock status continued till March 2022.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.