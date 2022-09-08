Ashish Agrawal buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 500% in one year

Titan Intech share price history

Titan intech shares are one of the penny stocks that have delivered multibagger returns to its shareholders in last one year. This microcap penny stock has surged from ₹4.55 apiece levels to ₹27.95 apiece levels on BSE in last one year, delivering around 500 per cent in this time horizon. This means, the penny stock has turned multibagger in last one year, surging from below ₹5 per share levels to the tune of near ₹28 per share mark. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this multibagger penny stock has surged from ₹5.25 to ₹27.95 per share levels, ascending to the tune of more than 400 per cent in 2022. In last one month, this multibagger penny stock has risen from around ₹17 to ₹28 levels, logging near 60 per cent surge in this time.