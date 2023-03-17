Ashish Dhawan portfolio: Ace investor has bought stake in Equitas Small Finance Bank during January to March 2023 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern shared by Equitas Small Finance Bank with Indian exchanges, investor Ashish Dhawan's name appears in the list of individual shareholders who hold one per cent or more stake in this small finance bank.

Equitas Small Finance Bank is one of the mutual funds' favourite stocks and asset management companies (AMCs) like SBI Mutual Fund, Franklin India Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, etc. have made investments in this banking stock, which is currently available at around ₹65 apiece.

Equitas Small Finance shareholding pattern

As per the latest shareholding pattern of Equitas Small Finance Bank, Ashish Dhawan holds 4,03,70,000 bank shares, which is 3.64 per cent of total paid up capital of the listed bank. In shareholding pattern of the Equitas Small Finance Bank for December 2022 quarter, ace investor's name was missing. This means, Ashish Dhawan has added fresh stake in this small finance bank. However, it would be difficult to establish whether Ashish Dhawan bought all these shares during January to March 2023 or he already held some shares of the bank in December 2022 quarter.

As per the exchange rules, it is mandatory for a listed company to share names of each and every shareholder who owns one per cent or more shares in the company. However, the rule doesn't make it mandatory for the company to share details of buying and selling of stocks. So, it may happen that Ashish Dhawan has bought all shares in Q4FY23 or he bought some shares earlier but their volume was below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of the company due to which their name was missing in shareholding pattern.