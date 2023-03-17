Ashish Dhawan buys stake in this mutual funds' favourite ₹65 stock1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 02:15 PM IST
- Ashish Dhawan latest portfolio: Ace investor's name has appeared in latest shareholding pattern of Equitas Small Finance Bank
Ashish Dhawan portfolio: Ace investor has bought stake in Equitas Small Finance Bank during January to March 2023 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern shared by Equitas Small Finance Bank with Indian exchanges, investor Ashish Dhawan's name appears in the list of individual shareholders who hold one per cent or more stake in this small finance bank.
