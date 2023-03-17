Ashish Dhawan buys stake in this mutual funds' favourite 65 stock

As per the exchange rules, it is mandatory for a listed company to share names of each and every shareholder who owns one per cent or more shares in the company. However, the rule doesn't make it mandatory for the company to share details of buying and selling of stocks. So, it may happen that Ashish Dhawan has bought all shares in Q4FY23 or he bought some shares earlier but their volume was below 1 per cent of total paid up capital of the company due to which their name was missing in shareholding pattern.