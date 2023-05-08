Ashish Dhawan portfolio: Birlasoft declares 100% dividend, net profit falls 18% in Q4

Mr. Angan Guha, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Birlasoft, said, “We are pleased to report a strong operating quarter with robust revenue and EBITDA margin performances in continuing business. Deal signings during the quarter at $286 million TCV have been the best during the year under review. The solid fundamentals of our business, the investments being made in enhancing our capabilities, and the momentum with which we are entering the new financial year positions us well to meet the challenges of an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic environment and shifts in customer priorities going forward."