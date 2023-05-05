Ashish Dhawan stock hit 20% upper circuit after Q4 net profit rises 113%, Board declares 250% dividend

As a result of the company's outstanding performance in FY23, it recorded revenue from operations of ₹2,281 crore as opposed to ₹1,430 crore in FY22, representing a high rise of 60% YoY. The company's net income stood at ₹2,307 Cr up by 56.7% YoY from ₹1,473 Cr in FY22 and its EBITDA stood at ₹488 Cr in FY23 up by 59.0% YoY from ₹307 Cr in FY22 with a margin of 21%. Agi Greenpac said its net profit stood at ₹249 Cr during FY23 up by 113.5% YoY from ₹117 Cr in FY22.