Ashish Kacholia adds these 3 stocks in his portfolio in Q3

Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia, is known for his ability to pick quality stocks in the midcaps and smallcaps segment, has made fresh entry into three stocks Genesys International Corporation Ltd, Igarashi Motors India Ltd, and United Drilling Tools Ltd during the third quarter of the current fiscal. He did not hold any stake in the companies in the July-September 2021 period.

As per the recent BSE shareholding pattern of multibagger stock Genesys International, Kacholia has picked up 6,08,752 shares which accounts for 1.95% stake in the company as of December 2021.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Genesys operates Geospatial production and application development centers in India, providing services in Geographical Information System (GIS) and Geospatial Engineering domain.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Genesys operates Geospatial production and application development centers in India, providing services in Geographical Information System (GIS) and Geospatial Engineering domain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, he has bought 1.27% stake or 3,99,550 shares in Igarashi Motors during the quarter under review and holds 2.58% stake or 5,24,005 equity shares in United Drillings, data showed.

Igarashi Motors (IMIL) is primarily engaged in the production and export of Permanent Magnet DC Motors for Automotive Sector specifically for passenger cars whereas United Drillings is one of India’s largest and leading manufacturer of oilfield drilling, production and exploration tools and equipments.

Ashish Kacholia has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing stocks. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by the stock market participants. Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 30 stocks with a net worth of over ₹1,890 crore, as per Trendlyne.

