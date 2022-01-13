Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Auto stocks have remained least participant in the recent market rally. However, in the wake of unlock activities in full swing across nation, semiconductor crisis losing its sheen and subsiding Omicron threat auto stocks are expected to give sharp upside movement in upcoming trade sessions. So, stock market investors are looking at the auto segment for value picks. To make retail investors' task easy, Ashish Kacholia has added Igarashi Motors India, an auto sector company in his portfolio.

According to Igarashi Motors India shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter, Ashihs Kacholia name figures in the list of individual shareholders with 1 per cent or more stake in the company. In Q3FY22 shareholding pattern of the company, Ashish Kacholia holds 3,99,550 shares or 1.27 per cent stake in the company. However, if we look at the shareholding pattern of the company for September 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders in the company. This means, ace investor has bought these shares during October to December 2021 quarter.

Igarashi Motors India share price outlook

Like Ashish Kacholia, stock market experts are also bullish on Igarashi Motors India shares. They are of the opinion that this new Ashish Kacholia stock may go up to ₹600 levels in near term.

Advising momentum buy at current levels; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "The stock looks positive on chart and one can initiate momentum buy in the counter for immediate short term target of ₹570 maintaining stop loss at ₹500 apiece levels."

For positional investors who want to buy this stock for short term; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "One should maintain buy on dips strategy in the counter till ₹500 levels maintaining stop loss at ₹475 levels. The stock may go up to ₹600 levels in near term."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

