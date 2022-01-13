Ashish Kacholia adds this auto stock in portfolio. Do you own?

According to Igarashi Motors India shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter, Ashihs Kacholia name figures in the list of individual shareholders with 1 per cent or more stake in the company. In Q3FY22 shareholding pattern of the company, Ashish Kacholia holds 3,99,550 shares or 1.27 per cent stake in the company. However, if we look at the shareholding pattern of the company for September 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders in the company. This means, ace investor has bought these shares during October to December 2021 quarter.