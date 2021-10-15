Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia is known for picking lesser-known stocks from midcap and smallcap segment that go on to outperform in the market. The investor has added Somany Home Innovation in his portfolio during the July-September period.

As per the BSE shareholding pattern of Somany Home Innovation, Ashish Kacholia holds 11,20,459 shares or 1.55% stake in the company as of September 2021. He did not have any stake in the previous quarters, the data showed.

The multibagger stock has surged around 163% this year (year-to-date) so far, whereas, the scrip is up more than 445% in a year's period. Somany Home Innovation Ltd (SHIL) is the engaged in consumer appliances and building product segment. SHIL is focused on servicing end-consumers and involved in branding, marketing, sales & distribution and service of various product categories.

Meanwhile, Kacholia added two other multibagger stocks Gateway Distriparks and Xpro India during the July-September 2021 period. He has bought 1.54% stake in the logistics company Gateway Distriparks that has jumped over 125% so far in 2021.

Kacholia holds 2.52% stake in Xpro India that has given multibagger return of nearly 1,800% this year (year-to-date). Xpro India Limited is a diversified multi-divisional, multi-locational company with a strong commitment to the polymer processing industry.

Kacholia has also picked up stake in VRL Logistics with 1.37% stake as of September 2021. VRL is a leading tranportation and logistics company in India. The stock is up 86% in 2021 so far whereas it has surged nearly 150% in a year's period.

Ashish Kacholia has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing stocks. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by stock market participants. Ashish Kacholia publicly holds more than 20 stocks with a net worth of over ₹1,741 crore, as per Trendlyne.

