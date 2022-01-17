Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia's name has appeared in the December 2021 shareholding pattern released by the newly listed stock SJS Enterprises. Shares of SJS Enterprises were trading over 6% higher at ₹452 apiece on the BSE in Monday's early deals. The stock is up over 17% in the last one month.

As per the recent shareholding data released on the BSE, Ashish Kacholia holds 3.77% stake or 11,48,342 equity shares in the company during the October-December period. Meanwhile, mutual funds (MFs) have 15.62% stake in SJS Enterprises at the end of the third quarter (Q3) of the current fiscal.

SJS Enterprises shares made their stock market debut on November 15, 2021 with the stock listing at a discount to its initial public offering (IPO) issue price of ₹542 per share. The counter continues to trade at discount and currently hovers around ₹436 apiece.

SJS Enterprises is a leading player in the Indian decorative aesthetics industry, offering a wide range of aesthetics products in the country. It caters to the requirements of the two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, consumer appliance, medical devices, farm equipment and sanitary ware industries. The public issue of SJS was open for subscription from November 1-3, 2021.

Ashish Kacholia has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing stocks. The investor is known for his ability to pick quality stocks in the midcaps and smallcaps segment. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by the stock market participants. Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 31 stocks with a net worth of over ₹1,955 crore, as per Trendlyne.

