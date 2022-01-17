Ashish Kacholia buys stake in this newly listed stock

Ashish Kacholia has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing stocks. The investor is known for his ability to pick quality stocks in the midcaps and smallcaps segment. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by the stock market participants. Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 31 stocks with a net worth of over ₹1,955 crore, as per Trendlyne.