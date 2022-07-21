Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd is one of the stocks that listed in the beginning of FY22 and in near one year of its listing, it delivered more than 100 per cent return to its allottees. The stock was offered in the primary market at ₹498 to ₹500 per equity share and Barbeque-Nation share price today is around ₹1115 apiece. Among buyers of this stock, ace investor Ashish Kacholia's name also figures. The 'Whiz Kid of stock market' has added this stock in his portfolio during April to June 2022 quarter.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

As per the shareholding pattern of Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd for April to June 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name figures in the list of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company. Ashish Kacholia holds 4,09,094 shares, which is 1.05 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in shareholding pattern of the company for Jan-March 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name was not in the list of individual shareholders of the company. This simply means, the ace investor has bought stake in the company during Q1 FY2022-23.

Barbeque-Nation share price history

Shares of Barbeque-Nation was offered by the company in primary market at a price of ₹498 to ₹500 per equity share and it listed at a discounted price on both NSE and BSE on 7th April 2021. However, the Ashish Kacholia share ended higher at ₹590.40 apiece on BSE and ₹587.80 mark on NSE. So, if someone had bought Barbeque-Nation after listing of shares, its money would have been almost doubled in this near one year time.

In last one month, this new Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has surged from around 1015 to ₹1115 apiece levels, delivering near 10 per cent return to its shareholders. However, the stock was under consolidation prior to that and it seems that the restaurant stock is now readying itself for another upside swing.