Ashish Kacholia adds this restaurant stock in portfolio. Share zooms 5%

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd is one of the stocks that listed in the beginning of FY22 and in near one year of its listing, it delivered more than 100 per cent return to its allottees. The stock was offered in the primary market at ₹498 to ₹500 per equity share and Barbeque-Nation share price today is around ₹1115 apiece. Among buyers of this stock, ace investor Ashish Kacholia's name also figures. The 'Whiz Kid of stock market' has added this stock in his portfolio during April to June 2022 quarter.

