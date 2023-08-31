Ashish Kacholia-backed Aeroflex Industries shares dip after strong debut. Buy, sell or hold?2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:39 AM IST
Ashish Kacholia-owned Aeroflex Industries shares witnessed profit booking after listing on BSE and NSE at around 83% premium
Ashish Kacholia-backed Aeroflex Industries share listed on BSE and NSE in style as the book build issue delivered around 83 per cent listing premium to its lucky allottees. However, the Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock witnessed profit booking within few minutes of listing and it came down to the tune of 10 per cent after dream debut on Dalal Street. On BSE, Aeroflex Industries share price made its intraday low of ₹166.50 per share while it made intraday low of ₹166.50 on NSE as well.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started