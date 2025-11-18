Ashish Kacholia-backed textile small cap stock jumps 11%, hits 8-week high as volumes spike.

Shares of Faze Three, one of the leading manufacturers of home textile products, rallied 11% in Tuesday’s trade, November 18, hitting an eight-week high of ₹565 apiece on the back of a surge in volumes.

At 2:00 p.m., a total of 5.42 lakh shares of Faze Three have changed hands on both BSE and NSE. Textile stocks have seen renewed buying interest on Dalal Street in recent weeks as expectations rise that India and the US could soon finalize the trade deal.

Earlier last week, US President Donald Trump indicated that tariffs on India would be lowered “very substantially." Mint had first reported on 22 September that US tariffs on India may be reduced to 15–16% from the steep 50% currently in place.

The long-stalled trade agreement between the nations appears to be marching towards a better deal, as India has reportedly agreed to lower crude oil imports from Russia and may also allow more non-genetically modified (GM) American corn and soymeal into its markets.

Textile stocks were the biggest laggards following the US imposition of 50% tariffs in August, and the impact of higher duties was already visible in Indian exports to the US. Trade data for September shows that India’s textile and apparel exports plunged 10.34% in September 2025.

In 2024, India accounted for around 6% of the United States’ total apparel imports, translating to exports worth approximately $4.8 billion out of the US’s $80 billion import bill, and contributing to 33% of India’s overall apparel exports, according to the latest available data.

Additionally, India exported $5.2 billion worth of textiles to the US, bringing the combined apparel and textile exports to around $10 billion. The sector is also the second-largest employer in India, providing direct employment to over 45 million people and contributing approximately 2% to national GDP and 12% to total exports.

While the US is one of the key export markets for Faze Three, the company derives 90% of its revenue from exports to the USA, UK, and the Europe region.

Ashish Kacholia holds a 5.42% stake in Faze Three Ashish Kacholia, known as the "Big Whale" of Dalal Street, held a 5.42% stake in Faze Three at the end of the September quarter. According to Trendlyne shareholding data, he has been holding a stake in the company since September 2021. The majority of the stake is owned by promoters, accounting for 58%, followed by general shareholders with a 40.7% stake.

Faze Three is engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of superior quality, high-end home textile products, supplying top retailers across the globe. It offers a diversified product line, with its main products including bathmats, bath rugs, chair pads, blankets, rugs, throws, floor coverings, bedspreads, patio mats, and seat covers.