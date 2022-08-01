Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Popularly known as 'Big Whale' of Indian stock market, Ashish Kacholia has booked partial profit in one of the Saurabh Mukherjea portfolio stocks Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd during April to June 2022 quarter. In Q1FY23, Ashish Kacholia cut down his stake in the company from 3.09 per cent to 1.89 per cent, selling 3,42,106 shares of the company.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Mold-Tek Packaging

As per the shareholding pattern of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd for April to June 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 6,24,340 shares of the company, which is 1.89 per cent of its net paid up capital. However, in January to March 2022, Ashish Kacholia was holding 9,66,446 shares or 3.09 per cent stake in the company. This means 'Big Whale' trimmed stake in the company during April to June 2022 after booking partial profit in the counter during June 2022 quarter. He sold out 3,42,106 shares of the company, which is around 1.20 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

Saurabh Mukherjea portfolio

Mold-Tek Packaging is one of the little champ stocks in Saurabh Mukherjea portfolio. There are 16 stocks in the little champ portfolio of Saurabh Mukherjea, which is a mix of small-cap and mid-cap stocks.

However, brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher has given 'accumulate' rating to Mold-Tek Packaging shares citing, "With strong focus on technologically advanced niche products, we expect EBITDA per/kg to increase from ₹41 in FY22 to ₹44 in FY24. We estimate Sales and PAT CAGR of 21.8%/36.2% over FY22-24 and change our rating to ACCUMULATE with target price of Rs830 (21xJun24 EPS) from Rs781 (21xMar24 EPS). MTEP is currently trading at 20.5x FY24EPS which makes a good proxy play on Paint & FMCG segments with steep valuation discount."

Prabhudas Lilladher believes that Mold-Tek remains a formidable play on growth in paints, FMCG and Pharma segments on the back of improved revenue visibility and new product acceptance.

"We remain structurally positive on MTEP’s long term story given 1) improving utilization levels at current plants and EBITDA/Kg driven by mix shifting towards F&F segment 2) New plant added at Lucknow and Daman addition of capacity in Mysore & Visakhapatnam will help meet demand from Asian Paints. 3) foray into Pharma & OTC business 4) Potential opportunity in exports to US market 5) Product acceptance from new lube brands Gulf Oil, Bharat Shell, Valvoline and ExxonMobil 6) increased contribution from Thin Wall, F&F segment and acceptance of new launches like QR coded IML products to help increase market share from new and existing clients," brokerage concluded.