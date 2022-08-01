Ashish Kacholia books partial profit in this Saurabh Mukherjea portfolio stock2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 09:42 AM IST
- Ashish Kacholia sold out 3,42,106 shares or 1.20 per cent stake in Saurabh Mukherjea's little champ portfolio stock
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Popularly known as 'Big Whale' of Indian stock market, Ashish Kacholia has booked partial profit in one of the Saurabh Mukherjea portfolio stocks Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd during April to June 2022 quarter. In Q1FY23, Ashish Kacholia cut down his stake in the company from 3.09 per cent to 1.89 per cent, selling 3,42,106 shares of the company.