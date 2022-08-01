Ashish Kacholia books partial profit in this Saurabh Mukherjea portfolio stock

As per the shareholding pattern of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd for April to June 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 6,24,340 shares of the company, which is 1.89 per cent of its net paid up capital. However, in January to March 2022, Ashish Kacholia was holding 9,66,446 shares or 3.09 per cent stake in the company. This means 'Big Whale' trimmed stake in the company during April to June 2022 after booking partial profit in the counter during June 2022 quarter. He sold out 3,42,106 shares of the company, which is around 1.20 per cent of total paid up capital of the company.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}