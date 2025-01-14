Ace investor Ashish Kacholia booked profit in small-cap stock Awfis Space Solutions during the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25).

According to the shareholding pattern data for the December quarter, Ashish Kacholia held 27,53,612 shares, equivalent to a 3.89 per cent stake in Awfis Space Solutions. In contrast, during the September quarter, Kacholia held 33,51,321 shares, or a 4.77 per cent stake in the company. This indicates that he booked some profit in the stock during Q3FY25.

Ashish Kacholia portfolio Kacholia, as per reports, booked profits in several stocks during the December quarter, during which the Indian stock market witnessed high volatility and significant corrections. Equity benchmark Nifty 50 fell 8.4 per cent during the quarter.

Meanwhile, Kacholia's investment firm Bengal Finance and Investment picked a stake in small-cap company Yuken India during the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q3 FY25), showing the latest shareholding pattern released by the company.

Neither Kacholia nor Bengal Finance and Investment appear as shareholders in the company in the September quarter shareholding data, suggesting a fresh entry into the stock.

According to exchange rules, a company must reveal the names of the investors who own more than one per cent stake in the company. However, the company is not required to disclose the names of investors who own less than one per cent stake in it. So, it cannot be said that Kacholia bought the shares of Aelea Commodities for the first time. However, it is certain that he increased the stake in the stock as his name was not there in the stock's shareholding pattern data for the September quarter.

Awfis Space Solutions share price trend Awfis Space shares debuted on the Indian bourses on May 30 last year. At the current market price, the stock has gained about 85 per cent against its issue price of ₹383.

The small-cap stock hit its all-time high of ₹945.70 on August 22 last year after hitting an all-time low of ₹371.75 on June 4 last year.

