Ashish Kacholia buys 6.2 lakh shares of Saakshi Medtech & Panels a week after listing
Saakshi Medtech had made a stellar Dalal Street debut on October 3. The company’s shares were listed at ₹146 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 50.5% to the issue price of ₹97.
Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has bought 6,22,800 shares of recently listed SME company Saakshi Medtech & Panels Ltd via block deal.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message