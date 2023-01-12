Ashish Kacholia buys fresh stake in this jewellery stock; shares rally 16%1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 01:27 PM IST
- Goldiam International shares jumped as much as 16% to ₹167 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's trading session.
Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia, who is known for his ability to pick quality stocks in the midcaps and smallcaps segment, has pick up fresh stake in Goldiam International Ltd during the three month period of the third quarter of the current fiscal year or Q3 FY23. Shares of Goldiam International jumped as much as 16% to ₹167 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's trading session.
