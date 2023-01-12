Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Ashish Kacholia buys fresh stake in this jewellery stock; shares rally 16%

Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia, who is known for his ability to pick quality stocks in the midcaps and smallcaps segment, has pick up fresh stake in Goldiam International Ltd during the three month period of the third quarter of the current fiscal year or Q3 FY23. Shares of Goldiam International jumped as much as 16% to 167 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's trading session.

As per the recent shareholding pattern on the BSE, Kacholia has bought 1.01% stake that constitutes of 11,02,527 equity shares in the jewellery manufacturer and exporter during the December 2022 quarter. He did not hold any stake in the previous quarter of September 2022.

Meanwhile, another veteran investors Ramesh Damani and Mukul Agrawal also hold stakes in the company. Damani holds 1.58% stake while Mukul Mahavir Agrawal has 2.75% equity in the company as of December 2022, as per the BSE data.

Goldiam International is a 3-decade old global exporter of luxurious diamond jewellery, targeting the mid‐to‐affordable diamond & bridal jewellery segments. The jewellery stock has declined more than 18% in a year's period.

Ashish Kacholia has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing stocks among others. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by stock market participants. Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 44 stocks with a net worth of over 1,914 crore, as per Trendlyne.

During the third quarter, he also picked up stake in Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd which stands at 2.13%. The company is engaged in offering Ramming Mass Mineral. Meanwhile, the investor also raised stake in his portfolio stock Yasho Industries during October to December 2022 from 2.60 per cent to 3.82 per cent.

