Ashish Kacholia buys more shares of this portfolio stock in Q2

- Ashish Kacholia has increased his stake in his portfolio stock Xpro India
Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia, who is known for his ability to pick quality stocks in the midcaps and smallcaps segment, has increased his stake in his portfolio stock Xpro India Ltd during the three month period of the second quarter of the current fiscal year.
Xpro India's shareholding pattern for the second quarter i.e., July- September 2022 period showed that Ashish Kacholia holds 7,79,350 equity shares or 4.4% stake in the company as of Q2 FY23, which is up by 0.5% from 3.9% stake in the previous quarter of June 2022. The investor had picked up stake in Xpro India in the July-September 2021 period.
Xpro India Limited is part of Birla Group, a conglomerate comprising of many divisions. It is a diversified multi-divisional, multi-locational company with a strong commitment to the polymer processing industry. Xpro India shares have gained more than 67% in a year's period the stock has surged over 19% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.
Ashish Kacholia has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing stocks. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by stock market participants. Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 39 stocks with a net worth of over ₹1,769.7 crore, as per Trendlyne.
Meanwhile, during July to September 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia has booked profit in VRL Logistics shares as the investor's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders. However, in April to June 2022 shareholding pattern of VRL Logistics, Ashish Kacholia held 12,07,632 shares or 1.37 per cent stake in the company.
The investor has bought stakes in Shankara Building Products Ltd and Megastar Foods Ltd during the quarter under review. Shankara Building Products Ltd is an organized retailer of home improvement and building products in India whereas Megastar Foods is into bulk food processing, producing a range of wholesome Wheat Flour Products.
