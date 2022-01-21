Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Ace investor has added La Opala RG stock in its portfolio in Q3FY22. The information came to public notice when Ashih Kacholia's name appeared in La Opala RG shareholding pattern for recently ended December 2021 quarter. In La Opala RG shareholding pattern for October to December 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 1.04 per cent stake in the tablewares maker and marketer company. After revelation of this information, market gave sharp reaction and volume in the new Ashish Kacholia stock spurt to the tune of 8.79 folds.

According to La Opala RG shareholding pattern for Q3 FY2021-22, Ashish Kacholia holds 11,56,923 La Opala RG shares, which is 1.04 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company. If we look at shareholding pattern of the same company for Q2FY22 period, Ashsih Kacholia's name is missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company who owns 1 per cent or more company shares. This means Ashish Kacholia has bought these 11,56,923 La Opala RG shares during October to December 2021 quarter.

As per the information available on BSE website, after the news break of Ashish Kacholia buying stake in La Opala RG company, there was sudden spurt in volume of the stock trade. La Opala RG Ltd registered volume of 18.9 lakh shares by 14:20 IST on NSE on 20th January 2022, near 8.79 times spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.15 lakh shares.

La Opala RG share price history

La Opala RG shares have given stellar return to its shareholders over the year. In last one month, the stock has been under profit-booking pressure but in last 6 months, it has risen from around ₹270 to ₹411, logging around 52 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last one year, La Opala RG share price has risen from ₹225 to ₹411, appreciating around 85 per cent in this period. In 2022, this new Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has dipped around 4 per cent.

