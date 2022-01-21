Ashish Kacholia buys shares in tablewares maker, volume spurts

La Opala RG shares have given stellar return to its shareholders over the year. In last one month, the stock has been under profit-booking pressure but in last 6 months, it has risen from around ₹270 to ₹411, logging around 52 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last one year, La Opala RG share price has risen from ₹225 to ₹411, appreciating around 85 per cent in this period. In 2022, this new Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has dipped around 4 per cent.