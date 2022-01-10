During the third quarter (Q3) of the current fiscal, Indian ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia has picked up stake in the multibagger specialty chemical stock Yasho Industries, which has rallied over 780% in a year's period. From trading around ₹160 per share level in January 2021, the stock currently hovers around over ₹1,400 apiece.

As per the recent shareholding pattern released by the chemical manufacturing company on the BSE, Ashish Kacholia has bought 2,69,431 shares or 2.36% stake in Yasho Industries during the October-December 2021 quarter. He did not hold any stake in the previous quarter of September 2021, BSE data showed.

Yasho Industries Limited manufactures performance chemicals for industries as diverse as Rubber & Latex, Food & Flavors, Perfumery, Lubricants and other specialty applications, with manufacturing facilities located in Vapi, Gujarat with a combined capacity of 9,200 MTPA. The stock has given multibagger return of over 220% in six months period alone.

The company is a leader in the segment of food antioxidants and Aroma chemicals, and an emerging player in Rubber and Specialty chemicals. The company has grown the business by serving the domestic and global markets from the widespread international operations across 42 different countries across Europe, America, Middle East, and Asia. The company’s shares are listed on the BSE under the SME category.

Ashish Kacholia has a varied portfolio that includes hospitality, education, infra and manufacturing stocks. The investor is known for his ability to pick quality stocks in the midcaps and smallcaps segment. He is among the marquee investors whose portfolio is closely tracked by the stock market participants. Ashish Kacholia publicly holds 27 stocks with a net worth of over ₹1,755 crore, as per Trendlyne.

