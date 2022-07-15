Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 1000% in 5 years2 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 02:18 PM IST
- Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Multibagger stock has surged from ₹34 to ₹386 per share levels in last 5 years
Listen to this article
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big Whale' has added one new stock Inflame Appliances in his portfolio during April to June 2022 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of Inflame Appliances Ltd for recently ended June 2022 quarter, name of 'Whiz Kid' of the stock market has appeared in the list of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent of more shares of the company. During April to June 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia has bought 4.21 per cent stake in the company.