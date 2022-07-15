Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 1000% in 5 years

However, it would be difficult to establish that Ashish Kacholia bought the entire 4.21 per cent stake in the company during April to June quarter in FY23. As per the exchange rules, it is mandatory for a listed company to share names of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more company's paid up capital. However, this rule doesn't male it mandatory for the listed companies to share details of buying and selling of shares. So, one can know the exact shareholding of an individual but it won't give any further details of the shareholding.