Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 1000% in 5 years

Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 1000% in 5 years

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Multibagger stock has delivered 55 per cent return in last one year.
2 min read . 02:18 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Multibagger stock has surged from 34 to 386 per share levels in last 5 years

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: 'Big Whale' has added one new stock Inflame Appliances in his portfolio during April to June 2022 quarter. As per the shareholding pattern of Inflame Appliances Ltd for recently ended June 2022 quarter, name of 'Whiz Kid' of the stock market has appeared in the list of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent of more shares of the company. During April to June 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia has bought 4.21 per cent stake in the company.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

As mentioned above, as per the shareholding pattern of Inflame Appliances Ltd for recently ended June 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia owns 3,08,000 shares or 4.21 per cent stake in the company. However, in shareholding pattern of the company for January to March 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company who owned 1 per cent or more shares of the company. This simply means hat Ashish Kacholia has bought fresh shares during April to June quarter in current financial year.

However, it would be difficult to establish that Ashish Kacholia bought the entire 4.21 per cent stake in the company during April to June quarter in FY23. As per the exchange rules, it is mandatory for a listed company to share names of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more company's paid up capital. However, this rule doesn't male it mandatory for the listed companies to share details of buying and selling of shares. So, one can know the exact shareholding of an individual but it won't give any further details of the shareholding.

Inflame Appliances share price history

This new Ashish Kacholia share is one of the multibagger stocks produced by Indian stock market in recent years. In last one year, this share has delivered around 55 per cent return to its shareholders. In last 5 years, this Ashish Kacholia share has risen from around 34 apiece levels to 386 mark, logging more than 1000 per cent rise in this period.

