Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 150% in 2021

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Ace investor and stock market trader Ashish Kacholia, who is known for investing in mid-cap and small-cap stock, has added Venus Remedies in his portfolio in recently ended September 2021 quarter. Venus Remedies is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and it has given 150 per cent return in year-to-date time, rising from near ₹165 on NSE to around ₹414 levels currently.

As per the BSE shareholding pattern of Venus Remedies for July to September 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 1.50 lakh shares, which is 1.12 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. In June 2021 shareholding pattern of the company, Ashih Kacholia's name was missing from the individual investors' list that means Ashish Kacholia has bought these shares during July to September 2021 quarter.

Venus Remedies share price history

Venus Remedies is a pharma company and it has rise from ₹165.15 to ₹414.05 apiece levels in 2021 — yielding around 150 per cent return to its shareholders. The multibagger stock has shot up from ₹130.15 to ₹414.05 levels in lat one year — logging around 220 per cent rise in this period.

