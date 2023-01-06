Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 3000% in 7 years

Raghav Productivity Enhancers share price history

As mentioned above, Raghav Productivity shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In last six months, this small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹995 crore has delivered more than 75 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last one year, its yield is at 25 per cent only. In post-Covid rally, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹80 to ₹915 in last three years, delivering to the tune of 1000 per cent return to its shareholders in last near three years. In last five years, this small-cap multibagger stock has surged more than 800 per cent, which is huge keeping the Covid-19 sell off in mind.