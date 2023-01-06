Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 3000% in 7 years

Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 3000% in 7 years2 min read . 08:19 AM IST
- Ashish Kacholia's name has appeared in shareholding pattern of the multibagger stock for October to December 2022 quarter
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Shares of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd are one of those stocks on Dalal Street that has delivered whopping return to its shareholders in last few months. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. However, it seems that some steam in the scrip is still left. As per the shareholding pattern of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd for October to December 2022 quarter, names of Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agrawal has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, Raghav Productivity Enhancers share has entered Ashish Kacholia portfolio and Mukul Agrawal portfolio.
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Shares of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd are one of those stocks on Dalal Street that has delivered whopping return to its shareholders in last few months. It is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. However, it seems that some steam in the scrip is still left. As per the shareholding pattern of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd for October to December 2022 quarter, names of Ashish Kacholia and Mukul Agrawal has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, Raghav Productivity Enhancers share has entered Ashish Kacholia portfolio and Mukul Agrawal portfolio.
As mentioned above, Ashish Kacholia's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company who own 1 per cent or more paid up capital of the company. As per Q3FY23 shareholding pattern of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd, Ashish Kacholia holds 2,31,683 Raghav Productivity Enhancers shares, which is 2.13 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in July to September 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market added fresh shares of the company during October to December 2022 quarter.
As mentioned above, Ashish Kacholia's name has appeared in the list of individual shareholders of the company who own 1 per cent or more paid up capital of the company. As per Q3FY23 shareholding pattern of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd, Ashish Kacholia holds 2,31,683 Raghav Productivity Enhancers shares, which is 2.13 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in July to September 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market added fresh shares of the company during October to December 2022 quarter.
Like Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal's name also appeared in the shareholding pattern of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd for Q3FY23 quarter. As per the December 2022 shareholding pattern of the company, Mukul Agrawal owns 1,78,074 Raghav Productivity Enhancers shares or 1.64 per cent stake in the company.
Like Ashish Kacholia, Mukul Agrawal's name also appeared in the shareholding pattern of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd for Q3FY23 quarter. As per the December 2022 shareholding pattern of the company, Mukul Agrawal owns 1,78,074 Raghav Productivity Enhancers shares or 1.64 per cent stake in the company.
As mentioned above, Raghav Productivity shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In last six months, this small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹995 crore has delivered more than 75 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last one year, its yield is at 25 per cent only. In post-Covid rally, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹80 to ₹915 in last three years, delivering to the tune of 1000 per cent return to its shareholders in last near three years. In last five years, this small-cap multibagger stock has surged more than 800 per cent, which is huge keeping the Covid-19 sell off in mind.
As mentioned above, Raghav Productivity shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. In last six months, this small-cap stock with a market cap of around ₹995 crore has delivered more than 75 per cent return to its shareholders. However, in last one year, its yield is at 25 per cent only. In post-Covid rally, this multibagger stock has surged from around ₹80 to ₹915 in last three years, delivering to the tune of 1000 per cent return to its shareholders in last near three years. In last five years, this small-cap multibagger stock has surged more than 800 per cent, which is huge keeping the Covid-19 sell off in mind.
Similarly, from 13th April 2016 to 5th January 2023, this multibagger small-cap stock has surged from ₹28.61 to ₹915 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of more than 3000 per cent return to its positional long term investors.
Similarly, from 13th April 2016 to 5th January 2023, this multibagger small-cap stock has surged from ₹28.61 to ₹915 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of more than 3000 per cent return to its positional long term investors.