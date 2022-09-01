Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 6000% in 5 years2 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 08:54 AM IST
- Ashish Kacholia has added this multibagger agro stock in his portfolio buying 3.18 lakh shares of the company
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Best Agrolife shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This agro stock has been in uptrend in post-Covid market rebound that began in 2020. In last five years, Best Agrolife share price has surged from around ₹18 to ₹1106 apiece levels, delivering near 6,000 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. Probably, such stellar return given by the stock has attracted ace investor Ashish Kacholia. As per the bulk deal details available on NSE, 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market has bought stake in this multibagger agriculture stock.