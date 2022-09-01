Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Best Agrolife shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. This agro stock has been in uptrend in post-Covid market rebound that began in 2020. In last five years, Best Agrolife share price has surged from around ₹18 to ₹1106 apiece levels, delivering near 6,000 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. Probably, such stellar return given by the stock has attracted ace investor Ashish Kacholia. As per the bulk deal details available on NSE, 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market has bought stake in this multibagger agriculture stock.

Ashish Kacholia's bulk deal details

According to the data available on NSE, Ashish Kacholia has bought fresh stake in this multibagger stock. The market magnet has bought 3,18,000 Best Agrolife shares in a bulk deal executed on 30th August 2022. Ashish Kacholia bought these shares paying ₹940.88 apiece. Hence, ace investor has invested ₹29,91,99,840 in this multibagger agro stock.

Best Agrolife share price history

Multibagger agro stock hit 20 per cent upper circuit on Tuesday session after the news breakout of Ashish Kacholia buying stake in Best Agrolife. Best Agrolife shares have risen around 15 per cent in last one month whereas it has surged near 45 per cent in last one year. However, the stock has delivered stellar return on post-Covid market rebound that began in 2020. In last two and half years, Best Agrolife share price has surged from around ₹190 to ₹1106 apiece levels, delivering around 500 per cent return in this time. However, the stock has been giving whopping return to its shareholders for long. In last five years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹18 to ₹1106, giving near 6000 per cent return to its positional shareholders.

Current market cap of Best Agrolife is ₹2,618 crore and it is listed on both BSE and NSE. On Tuesday, it ended with trade volume of 18,15,549, which is much higher than its 20 days average volume of 1,31,442. Its 52-week high on BSE is ₹1,399.70 whereas its 52-week low is ₹681.65 apiece.