Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 6000% in 5 years

Best Agrolife share price history

Multibagger agro stock hit 20 per cent upper circuit on Tuesday session after the news breakout of Ashish Kacholia buying stake in Best Agrolife. Best Agrolife shares have risen around 15 per cent in last one month whereas it has surged near 45 per cent in last one year. However, the stock has delivered stellar return on post-Covid market rebound that began in 2020. In last two and half years, Best Agrolife share price has surged from around ₹190 to ₹1106 apiece levels, delivering around 500 per cent return in this time. However, the stock has been giving whopping return to its shareholders for long. In last five years, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹18 to ₹1106, giving near 6000 per cent return to its positional shareholders.