Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 700% in 2 years

Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 700% in 2 years2 min read . 07:44 AM IST
- Ashish Kacholia's name has appeared in shareholding pattern of the multibagger stock in recently ended September 2022 quarter
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Popularly known as 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market, Ashish Kacholia's name has appeared in latest shareholding pattern of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd. In shareholding pattern of the company for July to September 2022 period, Ashish Kacholia's name figures in the list of individual shareholders who own 1 per cent or more stake in the company.
As per the shareholding pattern of Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd for July to September 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 3,72,128 shares or 2.49 per cent stake in the company. In shareholding pattern of the company for April to June 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders of the company. This means, 'Big Whale' bought fresh shares in the company during July to September quarter in current fiscal.
However, it would be difficult to ascertain whether Ashish Kacholia bought all these shares in one shot or he bought these shares in a calibrated manner. As per the exchange rules, it is mandatory for the listed companies to share names of those shareholders who own 1 per cent of more shares of the company. However, they give number of shares held by the shareholder at the end of latest quarter, they don't share details in regard to buying and selling of shares.
Agarwal Industrial Corporation shares are one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market. In last one year, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹332 to ₹682 apiece levels, delivering more than 100 per cent return to its shareholders. This multibagger stock has given 70 per cent return to its positional shareholders during year-to-date (YTD) time. This stock has delivered strong upside in post-Covid rebound. In last two years, it has risen from around ₹87 to ₹682 apiece levels, giving near 700 per cent return to its shareholders.
