Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Popularly known as 'Big Whale' of Indian stock market, Ashish Kacholia is known for investing in lesser known small and mid-cap stocks that tends to generate alpha return in lesser time. For those who follow Ashish Kacholia portfolio for value picks, there is a piece of stock market news. Ace investor has bought fresh stake in BSE listed stock Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd, which is one of the multibagger stocks of Indian markets. In last five years, this small-cap stock with a market cap of around 1,040 crore has delivered more than 1,000 per cent return to its shareholders that speaks much about the history of this multibagger stock.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding

According to stock market bulk deals detail available on BSE, Ashish Kacholia has bought 2,31,683 shares of Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd paying ₹842 per equity share. This means, market magnet has invested ₹19,50,77,086 or ₹19.50 crore. Ashish Kacholia bought these shares via bulk deal, which was executed on 4th November 2022. So, 'Big Whale' has invested ₹19.50 crore in this multibagger stock that has surged over 1,000 per cent in last five years.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers share price history

In last one week, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has surged to the tune of 17 per cent. In last one month, this multibagger stock has risen from around ₹590 to ₹954 apiece levels, delivering more than 60 per cent return to its shareholders. In last six months, this multibagger stock has almost doubled shareholders' money by delivering over 96 per cent return in this time horizon. However, in YTD time, it has given just around 28 per cent return to its shareholders as the stock was under profit-booking pressure after ushering in 2022.

But, in last 5 years, this multibagger Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has risen from around 82 apiece levels to ₹954 apiece levels, giving around 1050 per cent return to its shareholders in this half decade time.