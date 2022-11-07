Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that surged 1000% in 5 years

Ashish Kacholia portfolio: Popularly known as 'Big Whale' of Indian stock market, Ashish Kacholia is known for investing in lesser known small and mid-cap stocks that tends to generate alpha return in lesser time. For those who follow Ashish Kacholia portfolio for value picks, there is a piece of stock market news. Ace investor has bought fresh stake in BSE listed stock Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd, which is one of the multibagger stocks of Indian markets. In last five years, this small-cap stock with a market cap of around 1,040 crore has delivered more than 1,000 per cent return to its shareholders that speaks much about the history of this multibagger stock.

