Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that surged 1285% in one year

Ashish Kacholia is known for investing in mid-cap and small-cap stocks that tend to beat the benchmark return in long-term. Therefore, retail investors scan his portfolio to find out value picks. For information to such investors, ace investor has bought fresh stake on Kwality Pharmaceuticals in July to September 2021 quarter. Interestingly, this new Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 and it has given around 1285 per cent return in last one year.

Ashish Kacholia shareholding in Kwality Pharmaceuticals

As per shareholding pattern of Kwality Pharmaceuticals for July to September 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia holds 1,41,000 company shares, which is 1.36 per cent of the total issued paid up capital of the company. In shareholding pattern of the company for June 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name was missing from the individual's list that means ace investor bought these shares during Q2FY22 quarter. As shareholding pattern doesn't give complete details of the deal, it can’t be ascertained whether Ashish Kacholia bought these shares in one shot or he bought it in parts.

Kwality Pharmaceuticals share price history

As per the share price history of this multibagger stock, it has risen from ₹593.75 to ₹816.90 in last one month — logging around 37.50 per cent rise in this period. In last six month, this Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock has surged from ₹53 to ₹816.90 levels — yielding around 1440 per cent for its shareholders. Likewise in last one year, the multibagger stock has shot up from ₹59 to ₹816.90 per share levels — giving around 1265 per cent return to its investors in this period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.