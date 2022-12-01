Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that surged 250% in 2 years3 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 07:01 AM IST
- Ashish Kacholia has bought 3.97 lakh shares of this multibagger stock paying ₹386 apiece
Multibagger stock: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has added Likhitha Infrastructure shares in his portfolio. As per the information available on NSE under bulk deal section, 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market has bought 3.97 lakh Likhitha Infra shares at a price of ₹386 apiece. This means, Ashish Kacholia bought these shares investing ₹15,32,42,000 or ₹15.32 crore. Ashish Kacholia bought these share through a bulk deal executed on 30th November 2022.