Multibagger stock: Ace investor Ashish Kacholia has added Likhitha Infrastructure shares in his portfolio. As per the information available on NSE under bulk deal section, 'Big Whale' of the Indian stock market has bought 3.97 lakh Likhitha Infra shares at a price of ₹386 apiece. This means, Ashish Kacholia bought these shares investing ₹15,32,42,000 or ₹15.32 crore. Ashish Kacholia bought these share through a bulk deal executed on 30th November 2022.

As per the shareholding pattern of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd for July to September 2022 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name doesn't figure in the list of individual shareholders who hold 1 per cent of more stake in the company. This means, 'Big Whale' has added this new multibagger stock in his portfolio.

Likhitha Infrastructure news

The small-cap stock is in news these days for stock split announcement. As per the information available on BSE website, this new Ashish Kacholia stock is going to trade ex-split on 2nd December 2022. The company management has already announced stock subdivision in 1:2 ratio.

"Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Company has fixed Friday, December 02, 2022, as the Record Date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for corporate action of split/Subdivision of 1 (One) equity share having Face Value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each into 02 (Two) Equity shares having Face Value of Rs. 05/- (Rupee Five Only) each," Likhitha Infrastructure said in its exchange communication.

Likhitha Infrastructure share price

Likhitha Infrastructure IPO was launched in September 2020 at a price band of ₹116 to ₹120 per equity share. It listed on BSE and NSE in October at around ₹130, delivering par listing premium to its allottees. However, the infrastructure stock moved at a rapid speed in later sessions and in near two years time, this stock has given multibagger return to its shareholders. In fact, it is a multibagger IPO as well. If an allottee had remained invested in the scrip after allotment of share, its ₹120 per share investment would have moved to ₹473.30 per share levels, delivering near 300 per cent return to its allottees.

However, after listing at ₹130 apiece levels, the stock has delivered more than 250 per cent to its shareholders, who bought this stock on the listing date.

