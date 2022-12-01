Ashish Kacholia buys stake in multibagger stock that surged 250% in 2 years

Likhitha Infrastructure share price

Likhitha Infrastructure IPO was launched in September 2020 at a price band of ₹116 to ₹120 per equity share. It listed on BSE and NSE in October at around ₹130, delivering par listing premium to its allottees. However, the infrastructure stock moved at a rapid speed in later sessions and in near two years time, this stock has given multibagger return to its shareholders. In fact, it is a multibagger IPO as well. If an allottee had remained invested in the scrip after allotment of share, its ₹120 per share investment would have moved to ₹473.30 per share levels, delivering near 300 per cent return to its allottees.